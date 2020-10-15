20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Int’l Day for Rural Women: African First Ladies…

HIV: Nigeria needs $2.4b to control epidemic in…

NGO, lawmaker donate solar powered borehole, toilets to…

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

#EndSARS: FCT Administration bans protests in Abuja

Audit report: PLSI raises alarm over N9.7bn unaccounted…

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosions

PDP governors call for repeal of 0.5% revenue…

LASU matriculates 7,968 students, as Fagbohun urges them…

Benue: Army arrests Gana’s deputy in girlfriend’s room

News

NGO, lawmaker donate solar powered borehole, toilets to Plateau Community

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

A Non Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE) in collaboration with the Member representing Irigwe/Rukuba Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Agah, have donated a solar powered borehole and toilets to Kpenrie community.

The aforementioned community is under Kwall District in Bassa LGA of the State.

Our Correspondent reports that TASTE has been rendering similar interventions to several communities in Nigeria for over 20 years, the recent being the one in Kpenrie, two in Mikang LGA of the state and another in Kagoro, Southern Kaduna.

The project is estimated to have cost N4.2 million with the lawmaker paying the 10% of the amount to access the grant.

Addressing the residents of the community during the commissioning and handing over of the projects, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, RT. Hon Abok Nuhu, said the state has witness significant increase in water related facilities since the inception of the present administration in the state.

Nuhu who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Saleh Yipmong, maintained that, “With the commissioning of this solar powered borehole project and toilets, it will reduce significantly the cases of waterborne diseases in the state.

“We are calling on Plateau people to safeguard some of these facilities anywhere they are sited; and also collaborate with government and their partners as they continue to provide these services.

Also speaking, the Member representing Irigwe/Rukuba Constituency, Hon. Musa Agah, said he was happy to partner with TASTE to render service to his constituents.

Agah said, “Interventions like this are always a thing of joy for me. This remains a cardinal priority to me”.

The Lawmaker who is also the House Committee Chairman on Water Resources and Energy, assured his constituents that more of such interventions will be witnessed in no distant time.

Earlier in his address, Country Director of TASTE, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said, “The essence of TASTE as an organisation is to ensure that rural and vulnerable communities have access to clean water and sanitation.

Yakubu added that constant hand washing reduces 30-50% respiratory diseases and infections among humans.

According to him, “Today most of us wash our hands more often than before, and the access to this water will further prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is a basic thing we have to do”.

In his remarks, the District Head of Kwall, His Royal Highness, Hala Biti, thanked TASTE for its gesture to Kpenrie community.

The Royal father also commended the Lawmaker for collaborating with TASTE, by paying the counterpart fund which enabled the community to access the benefit from the two projects (a solar powered borehole and 4 toilets).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

AKPA/ OTUKPO TRADITIONAL STOOL: BNSG Afirms Rogers After Years Of Legal Tussle

Editor

UNICEF introduces unique learning method for rural pupils in Niger

Editor

Zamfara Govt To Ex-Gov Yari: Refund N37bn or we meet in court

Editor

120 Lebanese evacuates from Nigeria

Editor

Governor el-Rufai mourns Abba Kyari on Tweeter

Editor

EFCC: Magu begs Salami Panel to subpoena Malami

Editor

COVID-19: Northern Govs to repatriate Almajiri children to states of origin – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Boundary Commission Mediation In Crisis Zones Will Engender Economic Growth – DG

Editor

3,947 road crashes, 1,758 deaths recorded in Q1 2020

Editor

Abba Kyari‘ s Death: Evidence that COVID-19 is real, says NULGE

Editor

COVID -19: Abia govt begins distribution of 8000 bags of rice, other food items, cash to vulnerable groups

Editor

APC Chairman visits Kogi, condoles Bello

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More