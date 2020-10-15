Nigerian Naval committed to securing Gulf of Guinea – CNS

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has restated Nigerian Navy’s commitments to securing the Gulf of Guinea.

To this end, he said the naval will maintain existing relationships with its partners and work on the same trajectory.

A press release by Commodore Suleiman Dahun, said the CNS made the commitment while playing host to the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano Pontesilli who paid him a courtesy visit at the Naval Headquarters today.

According to him, “The CNS stated that there was close collaboration between the Gulf of Guinea region navies towards stemming the tide of recent incidences of insecurity in the region.

“He further informed that the Nigerian Navy had in the last 4 years reduced the incidences of illegalities, maritime insecurity and piracy in the Nigerian maritime space and within the Gulf of Guinea as efforts have also been intensified towards checking these crimes with positive results.

“Vice Admiral Ibas submitted that the cooperation of international partners through exercises like the recently concluded Exercise GRAND AFRICAN NEMO will go a long way in further improving the safety of the region’s maritime environment as well as boost economic activities.

“The CNS also assured that the Nigerian Navy is open to exploring other avenues in the areas of training and capacity building for its sailors in hydrography as well as technical expertise in the operationalization and maintenance of the Leonardo helicopter.

“Speaking earlier, the Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano Pontesilli stated that he was in the Naval Headquarters to introduce the new Italian Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Michele Devastato to the CNS. He stated that Italy was favourably disposed to further cooperation with the Gulf of Guinea in anti-trafficking and maritime security operations.

“According to the ambassador, the visit was also to intimate the CNS of the successful completion of Exercise GRAND AFRICAN NEMO and that the participating European frigates were currently docking in Tema, Accra. The ambassador added that the frigates will be moving back to the sea in the Gulf of Guinea and remain there till the middle of December in order to consolidate on the successes of the recently concluded exercise.”