Pro, anti #ENDSARS protesters ground Abuja, smash vehicles

By Daniel Tyokua

Protesters of #ENDSARS in the early hours of yesterday grounded economic activities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as those for and against the protest clashed.

The pro-SARS group invaded the Berger round-about, chasing away the #ENDSARS protesters which led to vandalising of about five vehicles.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the FCT Commissioner of police, Bala Ciroma said there were exchanges among those for, and against #ENDSARS at Julius Berger round-about in the early hours of Wednesday, which resulted to smashing of vehicles.

“We have commence investigation to determine what happened at the Berger junction. About five vehicles were vandalised, no arrest has so far being made but investigation is on, there is no casualty recorded” he said.

The CP explained that the command has deployed some officers across the territory especially at strategic points to curb other security breaches.

“We have deploy a good number of officers across the territory to flash points to prevent any security breach. We urge the protesters to allow calm to return for economic activities to pick up in the Federal Capital Territory” he said.

Recall that the protesters had condone-off all the roads that led to Berger roundabout, one of the major bus stop in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The protesters mainly youth has no clear leader but they were before the clash peaceful marching around the roundabout under the Berger Bridge, chanting songs like “end police brutality now”.

They are demanding that an executive order by the president Muhammad Buhari will go a long way to assure Nigerians that FSARS is banned.

They said they are skeptical on the SWAT SQUAD that the inspector general of police announced to replace FSARS .

One of the protesters said: “How can it be possible within 24hrs to hurriedly assemble a squad, it a way to reintroduce sars”.

At around 12:30pm the pro-SARS group were sighted marching towards the direction of the #ENDSARS Protesters and gun shots rendering the air.

The protesters scrambled for safety, in different direction.

Main while, Aisha Yesufu a video in her Twitter this morning urging protesters not to relent in their demand for a total reformation of the Nigeria police force.

On the leadership tussle among the #ENDSARS protesters she urged them not to be distracted.

According to her: “Please don’t get distracted over this issue of who is this, who is not what; eye on the ball —forget the distraction. There is nothing yet for you to go into fighting mode over. Focus on your message and the results that you want. That’s what is most important.”