News

Some bandits killed in air raid in Katsina

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An operation by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has led to death of some armed bandits at a location near Ungwar Ali-Kere in Katsina State.

The bandits camp was also taken out during the operation.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that feat was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 13 October 2020, on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of armed bandits had established a camp at the location.
“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West of the Country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our Nation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

