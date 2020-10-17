FG commences Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021 activities

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Activities to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021 has been unveiled by the Federal Government.

Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi unveiled the activities at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The press briefing was attended by service chiefs, retired and serving armed forces personnel amongst other.

The Defence Minister said that the role of the members of the armed forces have led to the return of relative normalcy and peace in the North-East with the gradual return of Civil Institutions and a sizeable number of the Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral homes.

He noted that military personnel have sometimes suffered varying degrees of incapacitation and at other times, paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“Furthermore, the Federal and State Governments respectively, are actively involved in rebuilding Public Institutions and Communities affected by these security challenges.

“It is noteworthy to mention some corporate organizations such as the Dangote Foundation, TY Danjuma Foundation amongst others whose interventions have aided the rebuilding/resettlement process of the war affected citizens is exemplary and worthy of emulation.

“Annually, the Country through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces.

” It is in this regard that I am happy to note that the Veteran Affairs Division of the Ministry of Defence has a dedicated Desk for the Widows of the fallen heroes.

He highlighted some of the efforts been made to make life meaningful for personnel.

“The Military Pensions Board continues to deliver on regular payment of pensions to eligible retired members of the Armed Forces. Periodic Verification Exercises are carried out by the Board to eliminate sharp practices.

“The Defence Health Maintenance Limited, with the support of the Ministry of Defence, will continued to provide Health Insurance Service for Veterans, Widows and eligible, dependants of our fallen heroes. Offices have been established in 16 States of the Federation to improve service delivery. “The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Defence has continued to pay the Group Life Assurance to the next of kins of deceased personnel of the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defence made a public presentation of cheques on 18 February 2020 to 184 Next-of-Kins of some deceased officers and men of the Armed Forces under the 2018/2019 Scheme of the Group Life Assurance Programme. The Ministry of Defence will continue to ensure that all the Armed Forces personnel are provided insurance cover under the Group Life Assurance Scheme at all times.

The activities start with the Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day scheduled to hold on Friday 23rd October 2020 at the Legion House, Area 3, Garki, Abuja and Legion Offices in all States of the Federation.

“This involves Community Service by the Veterans and empowerment of Widows and Orphans of fallen heroes.

“Emblem Launch by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday 28th October 2021 at the Council Chambers, State House, Aso Villa, Abuja.

He said the Juma’at Service will hold at the National Mosque, Abuja with the Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja on Friday 8th January and Sunday, 10th January 2021 respectively.

“These will hold simultaneously in all States of the Federation.

“The apex of the celebration will be the laying of Wreath by Mr President and other dignitaries at the National Cenotaph, Abuja and Governors in their respective States on Friday 15th January 2021.”