30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill one robber…

ANHEJ tasks NPHCDA on 100% routine immunization coverage

SARS Reform: Presidential Panel recommends 37 officers for…

Plateau South Senatorial Bye-Election: PDP inaugurates campaign council,…

Plateau Crisis: NCPC Boss, Northern CAN unites natives,…

SARS: PSC to sack of 37 officers, prosecution…

Army To Launch Crocodile Smile V1 Exercise Nation…

WTO: IMPART Africa drums support for Ngozi Okonjo…

FG to establish Federal College of Forestry in…

CBN website was not hacked- new spokesman

News

Plateau Crisis: NCPC Boss, Northern CAN unites natives, Fulani for peace

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has brought together Natives and Fulani in crisis ridden communities in Plateau, urging them to embrace each other for enduring peace in the state.

Pam disclosed this while declaring open a One-day Peace Summit with Fulani and the Natives from Jos North, Jos South, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Bassa Local Government Areas of the State, held in Jos the State Capital.

He admonished community leaders to exposed criminal elements taking refuge in their communities and eschew any act that will portray the state in bad light.

“Anything that will trigger violence between the natives and the herdsmen should be avoided at all cost and learn how to tolerate each other for a strong and enduring peace in the state.”

Also speaking, Commander of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Gen. Chukuwemeka Okonkwo warned criminal elements to stay clear from his area of operation and ordered his operatives to open fire on bandits who are killing people in the state.

He said the Command will rough handle criminals who are unleashing terror on innocent citizens to ensure that Plateau people live in peace with one another.

“Once we get you in action, we will kill you, we will be brutal will criminal elements”, he warned.

The meeting brought out a communique signed by the Convener, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam; Co-convener, Revd Gideon Para-Mallam, President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the 3rd Co-convener, Alhaji Saleh Bayeri, President Gan Allah Fulani Development Association where bought Fulani and the natives agree to ceased fire.

Revd. Para-Mallam who read the communique said: “The meeting expressed concern over the recent resurgence of violent attacks, killings, armed robbery and kidnapping in different parts of the state urging all citizens of the state to be alert and work together to prevent such reoccurrence.

“The meeting commended community efforts in reporting and apprehending criminals and handing them over to the law enforcement agencies urging the authorities concerned to ensure that Justice is served.”

The communique identified that hate speech, destruction of farm lands and crops; ambush, cattle rustling and killing; False accusations; lack of cooperation from Local Government authorities; the killing of traditional rulers, Misuse of social media, Revenge as a result of unforgiveness; Kidnapping and armed robbery, Lack of professionalism on the part of some security operatives as responsible for the recent insecurity in the state.

The meeting agreed to take decisive and proactive steps in collaborative ways towards addressing issues that trigger conflicts in Plateau State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nasarawa Government procures ,distributes hospital equipment

Editor

Abba Kyari‘ s Death: Evidence that COVID-19 is real, says NULGE

Editor

Troops kill several BHT/ISWAP commanders in Lake Chad area

Editor

Kano govt partners with inland containers to boost economy

Editor

Nigeria’s problem is greed – Traditional leader

Editor

Belgium, Nigeria strategize on bi-cultural ties

Editor

NASS, begin process for 2nd Africa Peer Review Mechanism

Editor

More Trouble For Emir Sanusi As Kano Assembly Receives Two Petitions Against Him

Editor

Inadequate school is our major problem – Yobe State SUBEB Chairman

Editor

Kano Begins Dismantling Of Roadside Markets

Editor

Nwajiuba to South East: Don’t tag presidency quest on ethnicity

Editor

Ondo Guber: CSOs seek arrest of unauthorized persons with arms

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More