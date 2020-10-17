29.1 C
Abuja
SARS: PSC to sack of 37 officers, prosecution of 24

By Hassan Zaggi

Following a painstaking investigation on the activities of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the National Human Rights Commission (HRC), has recommended the sack of 37 officers and the prosecution of the 24 for gross misconduct.

The Executive Secretary of the HRC, Tony Ojukwu, stated this when he presented the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith, in Abuja.

The Presidential Panel, had, among other things investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.

This is even as sources alleged that ACP Abayomi Shogunle, the former Head of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), and the former Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Dolapo Badmos were among those affected.

Speaking when presenting the report, Ojukwu said: “We have come to see a PSC determined to play a leading role in the reform of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He disclosed that the Panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police in general.

At the end of the public hearing, Ojukwu said, the Panel recommended 37 Police Officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

The Panel also directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens.

The full list of those affected, according to sources, included, list: Abayomi Shogunle, AP No, 42056; Dominic Agasa, AP No, 120397; Nanbol Lado, AP No, 51071; Ogalgu Tochuckwu, AP No, 190655; Sanusi Rasaki, AP No, 57052, Fakorede Victor, AP No, 41985; Dolapo Badmos, AP No, 87058.

Abdulhameed Awodi, AP No 119444; Erhabo Uwagbie, AP No 86180; Idolor Godsent, AP No 158580; Mustpha Abubakar, AP No 119167; Idoko, AP No 85036; Ilya Aliyu, AP 94982; Asabe Luke, AP No, 130296; Angela Akaro, AP No, 50829.

Iyanda Olufemi AP No, 122857; Gajere Taluwai, AP No, 50569; Ehis Oba, AP No, 129595; Edem Michael, AP No, 1256967; Agha AMA, AP No, 119535; Yusuf Lateef, AP No, 36725; Eliaz Casmir, AP No 57688; Oluwafunmilola, AP No, 122864; Mkay Ali, AP No, 111702.

Ado Doko, AP No, 46664; Sani Muhammad, AP No, 50679; Adamu Shaba, AP No, 140320; Adamu Bunu, AP No, 42565; Giade Sabo, AP No, 50579; Dattijo Abdullahi, AP No, 87072; Yahaya Shem, AP No, 86216; Tijani Richard, AP No, 46670; Nwamanna Nelson, AP No, 46675.

Henry Kaboshio, AP No, 50431; Talba Mohammed, AP No, 119579; John Rotimi, AP 57622; Oviemuno Richard, AP No, 87501; Anonde Christopher, AP No, 90934; Godwin Agbo, AP No, 95853; Dr. Emmanuel Eze, AP No, 50282.

Hassan Hamidu, AP No, 118063; Theresa Nuhu, 59661; Yisa Gana, AP No, 47717; Ekong Sunday, AP No, 63069; Oboh Irene, AP No, 145355; Okoukoin Daniel, AP No, 181311; Ogedegbe Abraham, AP, 86152.

Speaking while receiving the report, the Chairman of the PSC, Musliu Smith, vowed to collaborate and support the Human Rights Commission in the promotion of good governance.

He, however, noted that for an effective reform of the much maligned SARS, there must be a deliberate effort to select capable, professional and credible people to replace the disbanded outfit.

The selected Officers, he stressed, must be properly trained and exposed to regular training.

Smith suggested close supervision of the newly selected Officers so that the nation will not experience the rot that became the fate of the disbanded unit.

