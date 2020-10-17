30 C
News

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill one robber along Bokkos-Barkin Ladi Road

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have killed an armed robbery along the Bokkos-Barkin Ladi Road.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a press release that the troops deployed at Kuba responded to a distress call on armed robbery operation on Friday 16 October 2020, along the road.

He said they swiftly mobilized to the scene and had contact with the robbers. “During the encounter, troops overwhelmed the robbers thereby neutralizing one while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include one locally fabricated rifle, 2 mobile handsets, 4 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one jack knife. Currently the gallant troops have maintained vigilance in the general area to deny criminals freedom of action.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in country will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our Nation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

