WTO: IMPART Africa drums support for Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

The IMPART Africa (An international Organisation on good governance and development in Africa), a campaign for Africa to produce the 2020 Director General of WTO has call for all to support Dr Okonjo Iweala for the DG WTO.

The IMPART Africa said the battle

The World Trade Organization Director General is not yet over untill it is over.

It said, “The Campaign, coordinated by IMPART AFRICA (an International Organization on Good Governance and Development in Africa) has been on since 2019.

“The World may recall that since the establishment of the World Trade Organization in 1995 by the Uruguay Round Negotiations (1986 – 1994), the Organization has had the following Directors General: Peter Suterland (Ireland), Renato Reggiero (Italy), Mike Moore (New Zealand), Supachai Panitchpakdi (Thailand), Pascal Lamy (France), Robetor Azevedo (Brazil).

“There has never been a Director General from Africa – the very hub of Industrial raw materials and natural resources for Global Trade and Commerce.

“Aside the core purpose and goals of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to enhance growth by allowing each country to trade freely according to its comparative advantage, the need for the WTO to raise standards of living, provide full employment; reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers; and eliminate discriminatory treatment especially in continents like Africa in the Post COVID 19 era, all informed our relentless efforts, campaign and appeal to global authorities and leaders to support Africa for the next Director General of the WTO

As part of the campaign mechanism.

“we communicated our appeal (in June 2020) to various power blocs and world leaders, including His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President of Africa’s Largest Economy, Champion of the war on Corruption and a highly potent voice on the continent. The Nomination of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala for the position by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has been well justified by Dr. Ngozi’s current presence in the final lap of the race course.”

It noted that as the race peaks, and with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala as the only African in the contest, we like to remind the world that she is profoundly qualified for the job, having served as Managing Director of the World Bank, as Finance Minister of Africa’s largest economy, a versatile, astute, dynamic, hyperkinetic and extra-ordinary world class economist, with vast experience in Global Trade and Commerce, who has conducted and delivered reforms of Trade regimes in several countries of the world.

“We call on Members of the WTO, the European Union, the USA, the Asian Community, Global Partners and World leaders to consensually support this global icon with proven skills that would uplift the World Trade Organization to heights beyond the reach of mortal eyes. It is as well a chance for Africa to prove her real worth on the world scene.

“While we look up to the Almighty God for the ultimate victory, we wish to express profound appreciations to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Government and Good people of Nigeria for their unremitting commitment to this African Dream. We thank the ECOWAS, African Union, World leaders, Groups, Regional Bodies, Individuals, Government and Non-Governmental organizations for their goodwill so far,” It added.

It further call on all well-wishers, friends may we be reminded that the coming weeks are very critical to the emergence of the next DG of the WTO, hence our appeal goes out for this last lap. Indeed, it is not yet over, until it is over. Hon. Adams Otakwu.