Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he buries mother

From Chidi Asonye, Umuahia

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has eulogised the Late Nneoma (Lolo) Elewe Fanny Chinyere Agomoh, mother of Mr Nkwachukwu Agomoh, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of SME Development, who was laid to rest at the weekend in Umuahia.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony of the late Nneoma (Lolo) Agomoh, the Speaker told the family that the great crowd of people who turned up for the burial ceremony is a testimony to the good life she lived, saying that she was a woman of many parts with humane disposition and who touched the lives of many, hence, she will be dearly missed by many.

He prayed God to grant the late Mama Agomoh eternal rest and also grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Nkwachukwu Agomoh, thanked the Speaker and his entourage for gracing their Matriarch’s burial. He described the Speaker as a man who never abandons his friends, always at home with his people, “and that’s why you saw a crowd of people all around and cheering him while he was walking from our home to this reception venue. He is a good leader, the people’s leader”, he asserted.

Speaking further, Mr Agomoh said the family is consoled by the calibre and number of people who came to be with them at the burial, and that with the kind of life their mother lived, they were sure she’s resting in God’s bosom.

Hon Ginger Onwusibe, the Lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, was among those who accompanied the Speaker to the occasion.

