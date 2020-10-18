COVID-19: Plateau to reopen schools October 30

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday directed the re-opening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the State from 30th October, 2020.

The governor equally assured that arrangements are ongoing to facilitate the resumption of tertiary institutions in the State.

Lalong, who disclosed this through the Director Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said his directive was necessitated following engagement with all stakeholders and setting up of mechanisms for observing COVID-19 preventive protocols in all schools in the State.

He said, “By this directive, schools are to resume academic activities for 3rd term and ensure they operate within the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the safety of students and teachers.

“Already, various training and engagements have been held to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements.

“Similarly, the management of schools have been mandated to clean, fumigate and rearrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption,” he explained.

In a related development, the governor has also directed that all grade six students are to resume schools between 19th-23rd October to prepare for the First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance Examinations.

“All heads of public and private schools with huge populations are also advised to consider staggered school attendance to avoid going against COVID-19 protocols relating to social distancing”.

The governor further directed that all exchange students who have arrived from other states should be accommodated pending the resumption date.

Lalong appreciated the support and collaboration of traditional rulers, Parent Teacher Associations, School Based Management Committees in the battle against COVID-19.