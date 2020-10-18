22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#EndSARS: Knowing when to fight and when to…

3rd Digital China Summit wraps up in Fuzhou

‘Artificial Sun’ has far-reaching influence

*Crocodile Smile: Human rights groups dispel fear about…

China will never stop its pace of reform,…

Obaseki victimizing us for not defecting to PDP,…

*Crocodile Smile: Human rights groups dispel fear about…

#EndSARS day 15: Confusion in Abuja as soldiers…

*#ENDSARS: Situation Report decries human rights abuses by…

‘N2bn fraud’: Court orders Ndume to produce Maina…

News

*Crocodile Smile: Exercise has nothing to do with #EndSARS protests, civil rights lawyer warns*

Contrary to reports, a civil rights lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, says the Nigerian Army’s operation ‘Crocodile Smile’ has no relationship with the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country.  

In a statement on Sunday, Ugochukwu said the military has never involved itself in the civil uproar at all in any form whatsoever. 

Protest across the country demanding an end to Police brutality has intensified despite disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and subsequent formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT). 

In the last couple of days, the protest has taken a violent twist, raising questions about the original intents. 

However, despite insinuations in some section of the media, Ugochukwu said to imply that the exercise is meant to stifle the #EndSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed.

“My attention has been drawn to several media publications unjustly condemning the Nigeria Army and its Leadership over the announcement of ‘Cyber Warfare Operation’,” he said.

“This year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.

“For the records the Operation Crocodile Smile is a yearly exercise in the Nigeria Army calendar which usually holds from October till December.

“Thus to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the on going ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed .The Crocodile Smile VI has nothing to do with the protest ongoing and the Military has never involved themselves in the ongoing civil protest at all in any form whatsoever. Nobody can claim or accuse the Military of interfering with the ENDSARS protest at all including the hardest of the critics. The Army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago”. 

The human rights lawyer, however, urged Nigerians to go about their lawful actyivities as the Crocodile Smile VI exercise starting nationwide from next week has nothing to do with ENDSARS but a yearly operation set out by the Military to discharge its constitutional duties .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Insecurity: Senate tasks FG on national parks Protection

Editor

Family returns $1 million cash found along the road

Editor

Poor storage facilities, record keeping, will aggravate food crisis-Farmers

Editor

Planned Boko Haram Attack: DHQ assures residents, adjoining states of safety

Editor

COVID-19: Gov. Lalong relaxes directive for 3 days, extends total lockdown indefinitely

Editor

COVID-19: Lawmaker backs RSG action against Caverton Air pilots

Editor

Ondo Guber: We Are Ready To Re-enact Edo Elections -INEC

Editor

Gunmen abduct, kill NSCDC personnel in Kaduna State

Editor

Covid-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates masks, protective suits to NUJ

Editor

Skill acquisition: ITF graduates 11, 000 as NISDP beneficiaries hits .2m

Editor

Gov Wike declare 24hrs lockdown on Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt

Editor

BREAKING: Buhari, Nasarawa gov meet

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More