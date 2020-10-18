Declare Fulani herdsmen terrorist group now, Bishop Ikeakor charges Buhari

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Awka

Bishop, Diocese of Amichi, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Nnewi South Anambra state, Right Reverend Ephraim Okechukwu Ikeakor has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of public interest, declare the Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group.

Presenting his Presidential address during the Third Session of the Fourth Synod of the diocese at Ebenezer’s Church Unubi, Bishop Ikeakor said the security architecture of the country should be immediately overhauled as it has failed.

His words: “We want to thank our President, Muhammadu Buhari for the steady work going on at the second Niger Bridge, and also the completion of the upgrading and rehabilitation of AkanuIbiam International Airport, Enugu which was started by the regime of Dr. Goodluck Ebere Jonathan.

“We want to draw the attention of Mr. President to the security situation in our country. The military keeps telling Nigerians that they have decimated the Boko Haram Islamic terrorist Group in their security briefings, but the truth remains that the Group is waxing stronger, and unleashing greater mayhem to innocent unarmed Nigerians.

“The spate and spike of mindless killings in the North, especially Southern Kaduna, Benue and Kogi axis give any reasonable citizen of this country sleepless nights and days. What actually is the true state of security in Nigeria? What is the Proficiency level or Competence of our security agencies in confronting this near-hopeless situation? Why it is almost impossible for our President to declare the murderous Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group?

“Why is it that the security architecture of the country cannot be urgently overhauled and re-engineered by the President? We appeal to the President to rise to the challenge of the security situation of this nation as the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Army.”

On the economy , Bishop Ikeakor has this to say: ‘’The disturbing truth is that the current state of the Economy of Nigeria has no hope for both the present, and future generations of this country. Barely, three weeks that the index case of COVID-19 Pandemic was reported, the Federal Government commenced borrowing to fight the Pandemic. Does this not suggest that we are not only living in a recession, but also running a deficit economy?

‘’As at May 2015, we were told by economic experts that the debt profile of Nigeria stood at eleven trillion naira (N11 trn). Today, the debt profile has risen to thirty-one trillion naira (N31 trn), and the federal government is still borrowing from China. What is the practical, transparent, and sustainable plans for the repayment of these loans? The truth is that Nigeria is in a very unimplementable mortgage with the only collateral being the future, and destinies of both our youths and unborn generations. How can the government borrow to fund non-productive sectors of our economy? All we hear is about debt servicing. No one ever talks of debt repayment.

‘’Our education sector is in shambles. Our health sector is in a very embarrassing mess. We vividly recount with shame and disgust that doctors who graduated from Indian Medical Schools, and Universities were not allowed to practice in Nigeria in the 1980s simply because their Medical training was deemed substandard. Today, not only that India hosts the greatest numbers of medical tourists annually from Nigeria, but Indian doctors have become revered “gods” in Medicine in Nigeria. In that period, Nigerians taunted Ghanaians residing in the land with the slogan, “Ghana Must Go” because we considered their economy very inferior to ours. The table has shamefully turned today. It is now, “Nigeria Must Go” in Ghana.

‘’Without mincing words, this country is on reverse gear in her movement as far as Education, Health Care, Agriculture, Security, and Economy are concerned. When shall we stop this primitive laziness encouraging monthly revenue sharing formula of existence? This is exactly why many state Governors are bereft of Creative, technocratic, ideological business-minded Governance strategy and acumen. There is no alternative to meaningful diversification of our economy. Without any iota of apology to political gladiators of Mr. President, this country is on a very fast lane of grinding to a halt if nothing positively drastic is done to rescue our Economy, Education, Judiciary and Security. Nigeria currently is a slave and sublet of the Sovereign nation of China.

‘’Why is it impossible to make all refineries in Nigeria fully functional? Why is it an impossible mountain to climb for the Federal Government to fix the Power sector? Which nation of the world drives her industries and technologies on electric generators? Any regime of government in Nigeria that successfully fixes the Power sector in this country has solved the problem of Nigeria to Sixty-five percent level.’’

On CAMA 2020, the Anglican Bishop of Amichi stated: ‘’The Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 bill recently signed into law by the President Muhammadu Buhari is a share demonstration of distracted and misdirected leadership. The Church cannot be brought under the unintelligent and novice interference from politicians and secular entity. Passing a law that you can at will change and replace the trustees of the Church is totally wrong, and so unacceptable. You don’t bring secular mantle upon a sacred mountain. We advise the Federal to rescind that law and decision’.