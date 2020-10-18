22 C
#EndSARS: Nigerian striker shows solidarity after scoring against Juventus

The 28-year old celebrated by a raising a T-shirt with the inscription End Police Brutality in Nigeria
Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo has shown solidarity with the #EndSARS movement seeking an end to police brutality in Nigeria and comprehensive police reforms.

The 28-year-old striker after scoring against Juventus celebrated by a raising a T-shirt to show his support for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Simy’s goal came 11 minutes into the first half after beating Gianluigi Buffon from the penalty spot as Leonardo Bonucci was adjudged to have fouled Arkadiusz Reca inside the penalty area.
Precious gesture from Crotone’s Nigerian forward Simy, who after scoring to Juventus shown a shirt for “Ending police brutality in Nigeria”#EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsNow#EndSars
Though that goal was not enough to give Crotone the victory they might have dreamt off against the defending champions, it was enough to get them their first point since gaining promotion to Serie A from Serie B.

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing in action for Juventus in Saturday’s tie as he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 during international duty with Portugal

Earlier in the same day, Victor Osimhen had also celebrated his maiden goal in the Italian top flight in a similar manner.

The former Lille striker scored Napoli’s last goal in their 4-1 demolition of Atalanta at the Stadio Sao Paolo and he also raised a T-shirt to show his support for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Football stars and legends across the world in the past days have all lent their voices to support the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force which has since been dissolved.

