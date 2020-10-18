EndSARS: Senate President calls for end to protest after meeting with Buhari

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has called for an end to the #EndSARS protests that have been going on around the country at the moment.

According to the tweet post by the Presidential aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the call was made by Lawan, while speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between himself, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President Muhammadu Buhari at State House in Abuja.

While making the appeal to the Nigerian youth to call off the protest, Senator Lawan said that since the Federal Government has heard and accepted the issues raised by the protesters, the time has come for the protests to stop as government needs time to implement their demands.

He said the protests have yielded the desired results with the government accepting their genuine demands and working to address all of them.

The Senate President in his statement said, ''Since the issues raised by the protesters have been accepted by the government, the time has come for the protests to stop, the government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters.''

He said the demonstrations that now involve blocking of roads will have an enormous economic impact on the country.

On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives also called for an end to the protests, arguing that policy matters cannot be met overnight.

He, however, congratulated the protesters for a job well done assuring them that they can continue with the protests if their demands are not met in two weeks.