ENDSARS: Youth agitations target bad governance – Senator Gyunka

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Senator Philip Aruwa Gyunka that represented Nasarawa north senatorial district has appealed to Nigerian youths to tow the path of peace in their agitations and allow the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to address some of their points.

The former lawmaker lambasted the government for taking for granted the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, said nobody has the monopoly of knowledge, adding that corruption has rather thrived unabated under the present administration.

Gyunka made the statement on Saturday, during the 76th birthday celebration and book launch of the former Executive Secretary General of Baptist Conference of Nigeria, RTD Reverend E.K Angabashim, in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

According to him, youth persisting on the protest against SARS is the wise thing to do, hence their demands have been tabled before the federal government, which consideration has been given for the necessary actions.

“It is rather an unfortunate situation. What is happening in the country, I see it as a misfortune because those that had the dream for establishing SARS meant well for the country, but along the line certain hoodlums among the force had hijacked the formation for unwarranted operations against citizens’ rights.

“However, why continuing with the protest since the government have heeded to their voices and stepped in; working towards meeting the demands?

Senator Gyunka further stressed that the leadership of the country most also ensure fairness in their ways of doing things and not by hijacking of every position to the north.

“I am a northerner, but with all honesty, other regions are suppressed for too long a time.

“President Buhari had a good intention when he came into power, which was to fight corruption and stabilise the economy but have allowed his close friends to hijack the government, today corruption is the hallmark of the administration, worse than ever.

“If I were Buhari, like the man we came to celebrate his birthday today, he has nothing to lose, instead we are gaining from him. So the president should strive and leave a legacy after being head of state and now the president of the country. What is expected from him is a legacy that we, the upcoming ones will learn from,” Gyunka pointed out.

On his part, the state commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah, while eulogizing the celebrant, called for the unity of citizens of the state, especially the Christians in Nasarawa state, so as to shun whatever rumour of segregation from the government.

According to him, his principal and governor of the state, Engineer Abdullahi Sule is a detribalised leader, who has no special treatment for any tribe or religion in the quest of governing the state.

“Let me be frank to you here that governor Sule is not a man that will sit and watch over divisions of any section of Nasarawa state citizens, owing to his background as far back as his days as a student who spent most of his time among Christians, so let’s joined him in the course for building a better Nasarawa state,” he advised.

The commissioner, however called on Nigerians , especially the youths in Nasarawa state to avoid any form of youthful unrest, but always made their demands known to the government for prompt actions.

