FCT College of Education reopens October 26

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, College of Education has

fixed October 26, 2020 as the date for the reopening of the school after seven months of closure.

The Provost, FCT CoE Zuba, Dr Mohammed Hamza disclosed this in an interaction with some journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

He said, “The College academic board meet and approved October 26 as the resumption date for students. We will do our best to comply with the COVID-19 protocols”

On over crowding of lecture halls, the Provost explained that, “We have given them at the departmental level the guidelines, so we are expecting total compliance. The school is also working on seating arrangement in the halls.

“Also, the school has reversed the academic calendar, we were about to start first semester examination before COVID-19, now we are going to complete the semester, then we will proceed to the second semester” he said.

About two weeks ago, Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad after a meeting with key stakeholders in the education sector had directed the reopening of schools October 12.

The Provost said the FCT Administration had put measures in place in terms of fumigation and providing personal protective equipment against the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the schools.

“We have resolved to reopen the schools based on the achievement recorded on the number of active cases of COVID-19, which has dropped as well as the directive by the Presidential Task Force Committee to reopen the schools.

The FCT College of Education is owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.