LASU matriculates 7,968 students

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Lagos State University (LASU) said it has admitted 7,968 students for the 2019/2020 academic session, even as the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun has urged the fresh students to shun cultism and anti-social behaviour.

Fagbohun stated this during the 2019/2020 Matriculation Ceremony of the school at Ojo on Wednesday.

He said the University recorded 21,626 applications but was only able to admit 7,968 and maintained that the successful students should consider themselves lucky.

He said: “During the 2020 admission screening exercise, we recorded 21,626 applications but we were only able to admit 7,968. Consequently, you should consider yourself lucky to be here. It is one thing to be here, it is another thing to earn your stay on campus.

“To the matriculating students; your choice of LASU will help you sow seeds of change. As teeming adults, you must be ready to embrace the consequences of responsibility. We have rules at the Lagos State University on dressing, cultism and conduct. Deviance from these rules can lead to accelerated graduation, i.e. expulsion, dismissal and rustication. It is imperative that you acquaint yourselves with the Student’s Handbook.”

The Vice Chancellor used the occasion to task the students on good morals and academic excellence. He stated “In the last 4 years and 10 months, LASU has undergone metamorphic changes that have guaranteed conducive learning, preparedness to take on global challenges and a stable academic calendar.

“These amongst many other things were achievable with the cooperation between management, staff and students. What is primarily required of you during your stay on campus is good morals and academic excellence.”