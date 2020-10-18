22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#EndSARS: Knowing when to fight and when to…

3rd Digital China Summit wraps up in Fuzhou

‘Artificial Sun’ has far-reaching influence

*Crocodile Smile: Human rights groups dispel fear about…

China will never stop its pace of reform,…

Obaseki victimizing us for not defecting to PDP,…

*Crocodile Smile: Human rights groups dispel fear about…

#EndSARS day 15: Confusion in Abuja as soldiers…

*#ENDSARS: Situation Report decries human rights abuses by…

‘N2bn fraud’: Court orders Ndume to produce Maina…

News

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

By Our Reporter

The chairman senate committee on Information Communication Technology and Cybercrime, Senator Yakubu Oseni has charged government agencies, ministries and private organizations to key into digital literacy in order to protect themselves from cyber attack

Oseni made this charge at a dinner award organised by senate committee on ICT and Cybercrime in collaboration with impart Africa to mark the 2020 international legislative stakeholders conference on cyber security in Abuja.

He noted that cyber space is robust enough for every MDA and private organizations to engage in for digital technology development and cybercrime protection in the country.

Also speaking, the country director impart Africa, comrade Adam Otakwu said there is need for the citizens to engage in ditigal literary because the world is already going digital

One of the awardees, the first lady of Bauchi state, Mrs Aishatu Bala Mohammed said the award is an encouragement for her to do more in area of ICT development for the youth in the country

The nominees were selected in the recognition of their immense contributions to digital technology.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari orders crackdown on security agents undermining border closure policy

Editor

COBID-19: Bauchi Governor quarantined because he shaked Atiku’s hands – SA (Media)

Editor

19 year old girl break record of coronavirus in Rivers

Editor

Buhari praised for bringing development to Rivers

Editor

COVID-19: Exports of agricultural produce to commence soon – NAQS

Editor

Protest at Lagos marathon venue over Okada ban

Editor

Covid-19: Activist accuses presidential taskforce of collecting N500,000 as daily allowance

Editor

*Nigeria 2019 Polls: US lied against DSS, Army, findings by CDCR reveals*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Forum proffer solution to violence in politics

Editor

*US/Iran Face-Off: Group calls for red alert on IMN members over threat to American, British citizens in Nigeria*

Editor

Yuletide: Sen. Ndume donates cattle, food items to troops in northeast

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More