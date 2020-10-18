Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

By Our Reporter

The chairman senate committee on Information Communication Technology and Cybercrime, Senator Yakubu Oseni has charged government agencies, ministries and private organizations to key into digital literacy in order to protect themselves from cyber attack

Oseni made this charge at a dinner award organised by senate committee on ICT and Cybercrime in collaboration with impart Africa to mark the 2020 international legislative stakeholders conference on cyber security in Abuja.

He noted that cyber space is robust enough for every MDA and private organizations to engage in for digital technology development and cybercrime protection in the country.

Also speaking, the country director impart Africa, comrade Adam Otakwu said there is need for the citizens to engage in ditigal literary because the world is already going digital

One of the awardees, the first lady of Bauchi state, Mrs Aishatu Bala Mohammed said the award is an encouragement for her to do more in area of ICT development for the youth in the country

The nominees were selected in the recognition of their immense contributions to digital technology.