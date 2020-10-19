22.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS…

#ENDSARS: Sitting on a tinder box

Fear grips appointees as Gov. Uzodimma plans sack…

IPAC, PDP, AAC others battle FG, APC over…

NECO reschedules Computer Science Praticals over #EndSARS protest

SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

AEC 2020 start-up challenge holds November 2

Kano seeks origin, destination status for Dala Dry…

Shell subsidiary begins gas, power plant project in…

FG committed to digital economy agenda, says Pantami

Business

AEC 2020 start-up challenge holds November 2

By Chika Otuchikere

The African Economic Congress (AEC) 2020 Start-up challenge has been slated to hold from 2nd to 4th November.
According to organizers of the event, more than 1,000 participants from all over Africa will participate at the televised virtual congress.

The African Startup Challenge is an entrepreneurship sustenance body of the Economic Congress tasked with discussing business development issues related to startups and small enterprises.

The main theme of this year’s challenge will be “improving Africa’s Business Community through Tech.”

“Every year, here at the African Economic Congress, the best start-ups are introduced to the world. It is yet another opportunity to reach a higher level.

“In order to build jobs and boost livelihoods in Africa, the AEC start-up challenge seeks to infuse a culture of creativity and foster innovations.

“The expected outcome of the competition is to select winning ideas that can lead to new products, programs, projects, processes and to engage young entrepreneurs eager to tackle the challenges they face as well as global challenges through “smart solutions” that transform the economy of Africa and the world,” the AEC stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ATCON’S dialogue on telecoms, ICT sector holds October 15

Editor

Experts seek separate fiscal regime for gas development

Editor

Naira falls against dollar as FG hints at unified exchange rate

Editor

FIRS boss charges elite to disclose taxable incomes

Editor

FG to end shippers’ N1.7bn annual container deposits losses

Editor

Nigerian maritime lawyers begin admiralty law reforms

Editor

UBA reports N300.6bn grossearnings, declares 0.17k dividend

Editor

Shippers’ Council conducts Covid-19 sensitisation for maritime sector

Editor

Access Bank: Journalist, others win over N50m in DiamondXtra season 11

Editor

‘NEPZA’s Act needs amendment to turnaround manufacturing sector’

Editor

LG’s Instaview refrigerator hits global sales milestone

Editor

Failure to pass PIB has cost Nigeria $150bn – Energy expert

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More