Gov Umahi debunks alleged defection to APC

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakiliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, has debunked reports that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, thereby abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on whose platform he was elected as Ebonyi State governor.

A federal lawmaker representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, had in a statement issued at the weekend, commended Umahi for joining the APC.

He said the governor took the bold step after series of meetings with leaders of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, last Friday.

Ogah, who is the only National Assembly member from Ebonyi State, who was elected on the APC platform, urged governors of Abia, Enugu, and Anambra to join APC for stability in the polity and Southeast.

He said: “Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC, is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to reap the dividends of democracy. I am calling on other Southeast governors to toe Umahi’s line.

In a swift reaction, the governor, through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nwaze, described the alleged defection as “a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers”.

He noted: “My attention has been drawn to the news making the round in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

”It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours. If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave People Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers.”.