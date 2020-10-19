Imo North: Ibezim, Araraume know fate October 27

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Despite his recognition as APC candidate for the October 31 Imo North senatorial district bye – election, a Federal High Court, sitting in Owerri has reserved judgment on October 27 on a suit filed by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, challenging the party’s decision to submit Frank Ibezim’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the election.

Araraume is challenging the declaration of Ibezim as the APC candidate for the Okigwe senate election.

It will be recalled that the court after proceedings last Friday, October 16 adopted briefs of counsels in the matter and reserved October 27 for judgment.

The suspense court judgement has put lull to political activities in the area barely two weeks to the bye election.

However, Ibezim has kicked off his campaign as if there is no cause for alarm as he promises effective and qualitative representations of the senatorial area if given the mandate.