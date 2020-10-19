22.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS…

#ENDSARS: Sitting on a tinder box

Fear grips appointees as Gov. Uzodimma plans sack…

IPAC, PDP, AAC others battle FG, APC over…

NECO reschedules Computer Science Praticals over #EndSARS protest

SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

AEC 2020 start-up challenge holds November 2

Kano seeks origin, destination status for Dala Dry…

Shell subsidiary begins gas, power plant project in…

FG committed to digital economy agenda, says Pantami

Politics

Imo North: Ibezim, Araraume know fate October 27

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Despite his recognition as APC candidate for the October 31 Imo North senatorial district bye – election, a Federal High Court, sitting in Owerri has reserved judgment on October 27 on a suit filed by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, challenging the party’s decision to submit Frank Ibezim’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for the election.

Araraume is challenging the declaration of Ibezim as the APC candidate for the Okigwe senate election.

It will be recalled that the court after proceedings last Friday, October 16 adopted briefs of counsels in the matter and reserved October 27 for judgment.

The suspense court judgement has put lull to political activities in the area barely two weeks to the bye election.

However, Ibezim has kicked off his campaign as if there is no cause for alarm as he promises effective and qualitative representations of the senatorial area if given the mandate.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Youth empowerment, revival of local government administration will end security challenges – Waziri Bulama

Editor

Kano: More troubles for Sanusi as Assembly begins probe

Editor

INEC releases list of candidates for Sokoto, Niger, others bye – elections

Editor

Anambra 2021: We will aggressively market our candidate to win – Moghalu

Editor

Edo, Ondo guber: INEC begins review of security deployments , tasks parties on credible primaries

Editor

Gov Umahi debunks alleged defection to APC

Editor

*Nabena Drums Support For APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee*

Editor

BAYELSA GUBER: LIBERATION MOVEMENT AND VIJAH OPUAMA’S PETITION; CHIEF SYLVA, CHIEF TIMI ALAIBE, OTITA-FORCE AND OTHERS, RIDING A DEAD HORSE

Editor

APC panels begin aspirants screening for concurrent legislative by-elections

Editor

Why Electoral reform is paramount for the 9th Assembly – Secondus

Editor

Imo North: Ndubueze kicks as Okewulonu picks PDP ticket

Editor

Rivers PDP new Executive members to assume office today

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More