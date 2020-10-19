22.2 C
INEC fixes 31 October for Zamfara bye election

From Salisu Maradun, Gussau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed 31 of October for the conduct of a bye election for house of assembly member in Bakura local government of Zamfara State, the opposition APC in the state has warned its supporters, well-wishers and peace lovers to shun anything capable of bringing the break of law and order during the exercise.
It also called on all security agents to ensure that a hitch free election is conducted and avoid one sidedness as the whole world is watching.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, a contestant from the opposition APC, when he addressed thousands of his supporters at the official flagging up of his campaign held in Bakura.

Dankande, a three-time council chairman of the area, and also served as an executive council member during the administration of Yari, drew the attention of all the service chiefs in the state to conduct themselves honestly.

According to the contestant who could not even control the tears of joy over the large crowd of supporters that converged at the venue of the occasion to witness it, no amount of threat from any group will make them discouraged from what they have made themselves to do.

He explained also that they decided to join the race for many reasons, among which, is their legitimacy and popularity, and that all the APC needs is Justice and fairness which are some of the ingredients of ensuring and building of peace.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the party in the State, Alhaji Lawali Liman Laura, maintained that the party in the State has continued to remain United and strong despite losing power, and expressed hope that people will continue trooping into it as currently happening across the state.

He therefore called on all concerned as far as the forthcoming election is concerned to as a matter of fact, put the fear of God in their hearts while carrying out their Civic responsibilities

