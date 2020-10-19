22.2 C
Nine corps members to repeat service in Imo

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The State Director, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC),in Imo, Alh. Suleman Abdul, said that nine corps members deployed to the state would have their services extended for going against the rules and regulations of the scheme.

Abdul made this known at the weekend during the passing out ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members in Imo State held in Owerri.

He said the management of the scheme would always reward and encourage corps members that lived up to expectations but reprimand those that eered so as to serve as a deterrent.

The state director said that a total of 1,279 corps members passed out from the 2019 batch and they would receive their certificates of national service in the 27 local government areas of the state where they served.

He said that nine corps members deployed to the state would have their services extended for going against the rules and regulations of the NYSC.

Abdul equally reported that a good number of the corps members added value to the people in their respective places of primary assignment and host communities and would be rewarded in due time for their exemplary conduct and patriotism.

He congratulated most of them for discharging their duties mertoriously and wished them well in their future endeavours

Alh. Ahmed Ikaka ,The NYSC Director South East Area who was in the state to monitor the exercise enjoined the out going corps members to remain disciplined, committed, steadfast and resourceful as they began their post service journey.

He also advised them on the need to avoid people with questionable character in the various communities or endeavours they would find themselves noting that crime never pay.

Ikaka also urged them to make concerted efforts to put into good use all the things they had learnt from the scheme especially from the Skill Aquisition and Enterpreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

