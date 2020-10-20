30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

Metro

CP orders investigation into clash between EndSARS, PROSARS protesters in FCT

…calls for calm

By Hassan Zaggi

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation to uncover the causes and those involved in the clash between EndSARS and ProSARS protesters at the Central Business District of Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the CP disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that no life was lost, but that, one vehicle was set ablaze during the fracas.

The CP has, therefore, called on the protesters to remain calm, urging them to be law-abiding, remain peaceful in their conduct and avoid all forms of violence.

CP Ciroma, however, reassured the FCT residents of his unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the capital city.

In a related development, the CP condemned in the strongest terms the violent attack on a protester by unknown hoodlums along Kubwa axis on Saturday October 17, 2020.

It would be recalled that hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the ENDSARS protest, attacked one Anthony Onome Unuode, and left him with various degrees of injuries which eventually resulted in his death.

The CP, therefore, urged members of the public to report to the command any emergency through 08003913803, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hoodlums attacks Christian procession, beats Pastor, abducts 3 in Kogi

Editor

Criminal matters in FCT courts remain suspended- Bello

Editor

350.org reacts to postponement of COP26, seeks continuous momentum on climate action

Editor

COVID-19: Crystal communication donates food, safety items to FCTA

Editor

Court docks 29-yr-old over death of mother of 4

Editor

Three storey building collapse-: Structure was already marked for demolition,says ECTDA

Editor

AFAN President Condoles With Abba Kyari’s Family

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA flags-off buffer stock programme

Editor

How gun runners killed DSS operative in Plateau

Editor

FCT Administration tests 6,132 persons, discharges 89 COVID-19 patients

Editor

Man dies in Anambra hotel

Editor

Rivers: Police detain officers in connection to killing of automobile mechanic

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More