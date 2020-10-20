CP orders investigation into clash between EndSARS, PROSARS protesters in FCT

…calls for calm

By Hassan Zaggi

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation to uncover the causes and those involved in the clash between EndSARS and ProSARS protesters at the Central Business District of Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement signed by the Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the CP disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that no life was lost, but that, one vehicle was set ablaze during the fracas.

The CP has, therefore, called on the protesters to remain calm, urging them to be law-abiding, remain peaceful in their conduct and avoid all forms of violence.

CP Ciroma, however, reassured the FCT residents of his unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the capital city.

In a related development, the CP condemned in the strongest terms the violent attack on a protester by unknown hoodlums along Kubwa axis on Saturday October 17, 2020.

It would be recalled that hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the ENDSARS protest, attacked one Anthony Onome Unuode, and left him with various degrees of injuries which eventually resulted in his death.

The CP, therefore, urged members of the public to report to the command any emergency through 08003913803, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.