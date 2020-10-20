Emir of Zuru urges KECHEMA to intensify campaigns to communities in Kebbi State

By Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami-Gomo II, has urged the Kebbi State Contributory Heathcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) to intensify massive campaigns to communities in order to ensure all inclusive coverage in the state.

The emir gave the advise when he received members of the KECHEMA management led by the Chairman Governing Board of the agency, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman, in Zuru on Monday.

He said that the government could only succeed in executing its policies and programmes with proper and grassroot based -campaigns.

“People should be properly informed about the state contributory healthcare programme; if they are properly briefed and well-informed, the aim of the program, which is to benefit the vulnerable can easily realistic,” he said.

Sani-Gomo recalled that in the 1960s, the leaders used public mobile cinema van to showcase government programmes and policies at rural communities, while appealing to the government to revive the practice.

In his remarks, the Suleiman, said that the purpose of the visit was to solicit support form emirs in order for the agency to achieve its aims and objectives.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Jafar Augie, urged the communities to establish Board of Trusties (BoT) in oder to liaise with the agency for registration of communities’ members.

Augie also thanked the emir for affording the team the opportunity to be at his palace, adding that ,” this is the last point of call as part of the advocacy visit to all the four emirates in the state.”

It could be recalled that the Kebbi state Contributory Healthcare Management Scheme bill was passed into law by the Kebbi State House of Assembly in February 2018 to ensure Universal Health Coverage which guarantees availability, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services to all residents of the state.

Over four millions poor and vulnerable indigenes are expected to be enrolled I to contributory healthcare scheme.