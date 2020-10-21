EndSARS: Abuja Council boss urges protesters to give govt 2 months

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has urged #EndSARS agitators to calm down and give the Federal Government two months to look into their demands.

Briefing journalists, he appealed to the youths demonstrating against police brutality in the municipal to leave the roads and embrace the dialogue for the resolution of their agitations.

He said the government had shown sincerity and willingness to address all concerns raised by the protesters, given the actions taken so far, including the disbanding of SARS, constitution of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and setting up of compensation funds for the victims.

The chairman’s appeal came on the heel of violent dimension assumed by the #EndSARS protests in parts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He said, “the protest started well but is now turning to another thing, so iam appealing to the youths to leave road for people to pass, and give the government two months to address their demands” he said.

Reiterating his solidarity with the protesters’ demands, Candido said the pain expressed and concerns raised were genuine and legitimate.

His words: “The Abuja Municipal Area Council is housing Presidential Villa, National Assembly and other vital government offices, and if these facilities are destroyed it will be a great lost to all of us” he said.

The chairman urged the protesters to be part of the process of implementing the reforms they clamoured for in the police, stressing that continuous blocking of roads, Government and private offices would slow down the procedure of implementing their demands and means of lovelyhood.

He said: “We have shown unprecedented commitment to the complete overhaul of the Nigerian Police. The inauguration of this Judicial Panel of Inquiry is only the first step in a long line of reformative actions that will lead to a thorough revamp and reorientation of the Nigeria Police. I believe that some of the actions we have taken should, to a large extent, show our sincerity and willingness to address all your concerns.

“Let me reiterate that I am on the side of the young people out there. I understand your pain and I know your concerns are genuine and legitimate. While we are able to immediately acquiesce to some of your demands, some others will require time. We appeal to you to give government two months to work on their demands” he said.