Joe Biden implores Buhari to stop violent crackdown on #EndSARS Protesters

By John Okeke

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the ongoing violent crackdown on protesters in the country.

This came as Soldiers on Friday shot sporadically at unarmed protesters who were protesting against police brutality at Lekki area of Lagos State.

.“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths,” Biden said in a statement.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.”

He urged the United States to “stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.”