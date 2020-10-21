30.4 C
Kogi Poly students on rampage over killing of colleague

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Students of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, on Wednesday, went on rampage following the death of a HND II male student that was knocked down by a vehicle.

Findings by our correspondent indicated, the students, on Wednesday morning blocked the major highway of the road along Felele- Abuja highway preventing vehicles from passing as they attacked motorists and vandalised cars that failed to comply with their order.

It was gathered that the HND 11 male student was knocked down when he wanted to cross the road before a moving vehicle heading to Abuja axis at about 8 pm on Tuesday night.

According to an eyewitness account the driver who was on high speed rammed on the student but refused to stop and ran away which angered the students to take to streets, blocked road and set tyres on fire.

It was gathered that anti riots policemen that were drafted to the scene could not help the situation despite the fact that they were shooting sporadically to scare the angry students but could not dispatch them.

However, the public relation officer of the institution, Mrs. Uredo Omale who confirmed the incident to our reporter said the situation is under control.

The Kogi state Police Command Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Aya, also confirmed the incident to our reporter, stressing that the incident happened on Tuesday night and the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on Wednesday morning which angered the students most.
He stressed that the situation is under control as Kogi state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede, had deployed more security men to the scene to avoid further protest by the students.

