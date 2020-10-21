Troops kill more armed bandits in North-Central

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE fighting criminal elements in the North-Central have killed 2 armed bandits during raid operations at River Yo-Yo and Tachar villages.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that the troops had contact with the bandits who opened fire as they closed in on their position.

He said that “Troops responded with superior fire power forcing the armed elements to flee into the surrounding bushes.

“The gallant troops engaged the bandits in hot pursuit following which 2 were neutralised. In the course of operation, one locally made AK 47 rifle, one magazine, 7 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Toyota Corolla car, some substances suspected to be indian hemp as well as charms were recovered. “Troops subsequently cleared the bandits’ hideout. Currently, the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dedication and professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our Nation.”