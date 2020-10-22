30.9 C
Anti-EndSARS Protest: Gov. Lalong bans processions, protests; relaxes 24 hour curfew

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Following the 24 hour curfew imposed in Jos South and Jos North Local Governments of Plateau State as a result of Anti-EndSARS protest on Tuesday in the councils, the State Government has relaxed the curfew.

The State Government has also banned any form of “processions and protests” under whatever guise in order to safeguard the lives the Citizenry.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu, in Jos, the State Capital.

Atu said, “Following resolutions reached at a high level stakeholders’ meeting chaired by the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, one of which is the need for stakeholders to immediately engage their communities across the state in a systematic Peace dialogues aimed at de-escalating tension.

“The Government has decided to relax the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North and South Local Government Areas from 6am to 8pm as from Friday October 23, 2020 until further notice.

According to him, “This decision was reached after painstaking deliberations with critical stakeholders and careful assessment of the security situation that led to the skirmishes in some parts of the affected local government areas, last Tuesday.

He however noted that, “Government is not unmindful of citizens’ Constitutional Rights to hold lawful assembly or stage peaceful protests as long as these are carried out within the extant laws of Nigeria.

“As a Government, we also appreciate the fact that these are the variables that further deepen our democracy”, he explained.

“However, as a deliberate approach to prevent a repeat of last Tuesday’s ugly incident where precious human lives and property were lost, the Government has for now also resolved to ban forthwith any processions and protests under whatever guise in order to safeguard the lives all citizens of the state.

“This is to enable the Government isolate and deal with those who are bent on disrupting the peace of the State”, he maintained.

The State Government urged all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation as government has put all necessary measures in place to ensure the maintenance of law and order across the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Plateau State government has already set machinery in motion to address the demands raised by the protesters. In this light, government has constituted a Committee headed by a retired High Court Judge, Justice Philomena Lot which has since swung into action and ready to receive petitions from those who have cases.

“We sue for understanding and patience from all and sundry as government takes decisive steps to address the demands of the protesters in the coming weeks”, Atu stressed.

He called on the citizenry to avoid any action that is inimical to the overall development of the state especially those that threaten the peace and unity of our people.

