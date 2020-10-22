EndSARS: Nigerian leaders have failed, says Omu Anioma

Her Royal Majesty, Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu Anioma of Okpanam, Delta State, has said that Nigeria is in a quagmire at the moment because the nation’s leadership have failed the youths in all ramifications.

Obi Dunkwu made the statement at the palace of Igwe Patrick Okolo in Nkpunawo, Nsukka, Enugu State, when she was crowned the Nneoha, mother to all.

She expressed sadness as that governments did not create conducieve environment for the youths to thrive.

Obi Dunkwu who described as “deceptive” the assertion by Nigeria leaders that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, cautioned them not to be carried away by such a vacuous statement.

“Many of us elders pretend and lie to our youths telling them that ‘you are future leaders, using them as cover for our inadequacies, failure and lack of leadership. That assertion by adult Nigeria is deceptive,” she said.

She posited that the youths have the potential, but the problem is the leadership had not allowed it to see the lights of the day, and advised they should carry their cross by creating a better environment for themselves as youths in other countries are doing.

“It is the leaders that failed the youths in our Nation, but not youths failing themselves. Those of them as leaders today, got the opportunity while in their thirties but decided to continue to lead even In their eighties without allowing the present youths any opportunity”, noted Obi Dunkwu who observed that the future of the youths remain bleak unless there are changes in strategies among the leaders.

To her, the youths must be recognized and Incorporated in the scheme of things, and allow them take decision that affects them.

On the roles of the Traditional rulers, Obi Dunkwu said the “monarch must be given greater constitutional roles to play in order to assert authority to bring about the desire change”.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Patrick Okolo said Obi Dunkwu was crowned Nneoha, mother to all and Mother without Borders, for the kingdom to tap from her wealth of experience and wisdom.