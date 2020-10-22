30.9 C
Implement youths demands, EU tells FG

By John Okeke

The European Union has told the Federal Government to march words with action as a way of putting an end to the ongoing protest in the country.

This contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the EU High Representative and Vice President, Foreign Policy Chief and Security , Mr Josep Borrell on the protests in Nigeria and made available by the Press Officer, Modestus Chukwulaka .

“It is alarming to learn that several people have been killed and injured during the ongoing protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria.

“It is crucial that those responsible of abuses be brought to justice and held accountable.”

“Following the Government’s will to deliver on reforms, we expect to see decisive

