30.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Anti-EndSARS Protest: Gov. Lalong bans processions, protests; relaxes…

Regional Trade Experts meet on Trade Developments

U.S condemns attacks on #ENDSARS Protesters

TETFund harps on defence innovation, unveils research sub-committee

Lekki Shootings and the Resurrection of the Massacred

EndSars: Restructure Security Apparatus Now CTA Tells Buhari

Attack on Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos Foiled

Let’s work towards peace of self and nation…

#ENDSARS crisis eroding credibility of APC, political leaders…

#EndSARS: Set up judicial panel to investigate killing…

News

Police station burnt in Nnewi

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Isaac Ojo & Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

The industrial town of Nnewi has been thrown into a pensive mood as the Central Police Station (CPS)in the town was burnt down by suspected arsonists.

The police station was burnt down around 11pm on Wednesday.

Sources said that the arsonists after burning down the CPS proceeded to the Police Area Command where they were repelled by the officers on duty.

People according to another source are not happy with the police officers in the town because of the activities of Anti-cult unit housed also at CPS.

“The CPS has become notorious over the years, the traffic unit has always been extorting the unsuspecting members of the public by making frivolous arrest of private and commercial motorcyclists.

“To make matters worse, the a unit of police Anti-cult unit was recently housed at the same station. The anticult squad has not been professional in their conduct. They go to people’s residence in the middle of the night and make arrests. After that they will ask the suspect to name his friends who will also be arrested extorted.” A source claimed.

Meanwhile, business activities was early this morning paralysed in the industrial town as the markets and other institutions did not open for business.

The #EndSARS protesters are seen moving round the town blocking major roads and forcing people to go back home.

All attempts to get the police angle of the story did not yield any positive dividend as the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Mr Haruna Mohammed SP could not pick his call when called by our reporters.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG lauds manufacturers over sustained production of essential items

Editor

We’ve reduced kidnapping to barest minimum – Gov. Bello

Editor

We have not abandoned N/West – Military

Editor

Rivers Commissioner for Education charge staffs on good conduct

Editor

Kano Exco Approves Over N724 Million To Expand Dangi Underpass Flyover

Editor

ACJMC: CLEEN Foundation pledges to advance public safety, security, access to justice

Editor

Immigration Services, Intercepts, repatriates over 700 foreigners in Adamawa

Editor

Education Minister’s mother dies at 109

Editor

Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI kill more bandits in Zamfara

Editor

Reps ask govs to stop evacuation of Almajirai amidst coronavirus

Editor

Igbo group condemns everyday killings in Southern Kaduna

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More