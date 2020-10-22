Police station burnt in Nnewi

From Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Isaac Ojo & Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi

The industrial town of Nnewi has been thrown into a pensive mood as the Central Police Station (CPS)in the town was burnt down by suspected arsonists.

The police station was burnt down around 11pm on Wednesday.

Sources said that the arsonists after burning down the CPS proceeded to the Police Area Command where they were repelled by the officers on duty.

People according to another source are not happy with the police officers in the town because of the activities of Anti-cult unit housed also at CPS.

“The CPS has become notorious over the years, the traffic unit has always been extorting the unsuspecting members of the public by making frivolous arrest of private and commercial motorcyclists.

“To make matters worse, the a unit of police Anti-cult unit was recently housed at the same station. The anticult squad has not been professional in their conduct. They go to people’s residence in the middle of the night and make arrests. After that they will ask the suspect to name his friends who will also be arrested extorted.” A source claimed.

Meanwhile, business activities was early this morning paralysed in the industrial town as the markets and other institutions did not open for business.

The #EndSARS protesters are seen moving round the town blocking major roads and forcing people to go back home.

All attempts to get the police angle of the story did not yield any positive dividend as the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Mr Haruna Mohammed SP could not pick his call when called by our reporters.