Education

SSCE: NECO shifts exam dates over security challenges

By Felix Khanoba

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has shifted to new dates some papers earlier scheduled to take place this week in its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The exam body, in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, blamed the development on curfew declared in some states as a result of security challenges.

The statement signed by Azeez Sani, Head Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, said the affected papers are now rescheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020.

“This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.

“The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020,” part of the statement read.

While saying the present situation in some states has made it difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country, NECO said it will soon roll out a timetable for the rescheduled papers.

“The examination timetable for these papers will be made available subsequently.

These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances , it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“The Council prays that the examinations will continue on Tuesday 27 October 2020, all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table,” the statement added.

