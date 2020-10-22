30.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*#EndSARS: Nigerian youths urged to quit violence, appreciate…

DJ Switch and blood of the innocent

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL neutralize several Bandits,…

CIIE brings various delicious foods from all over…

To vigorously carry forward the great spirit of…

JD.com explores ways to lift villagers out of…

Nigerian Legion, NAPAAS to distribute 5,000 tricycles to…

Don’t test the will of the nation, IGP…

Odi leaders to Obasanjo: You’re not qualify to…

KDSG imposes curfew in parts of Chikun and…

Cover

The president did not pick my calls – Lagos Gov

2 days after the carnage at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State admitted on Thursday that he has not been able to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari in spite of several attempts to do so.

Speaking in an interview Thursday, the governor said he had made two attempts to reach the president and both attempts were abortive.

He, however, admitted receiving a call from the Chief of Defence Staff who he said claimed he was directed by the president to speak to him.

He did not say why the CDS and not the Chief of Staff or any of the principal staff officers to the President some to him.

He spoke in an interview monitored on Arise Television on Thursday morning.

Said he: “I made phone calls to the President. I made calls twice yesterday (Wednesday). The first time, he hadn’t come to the office and the second time, he was at the FEC meeting.

“So, indeed, I have not spoken to him directly. I actually did call to speak with him. But like I said, he was at the FEC meeting and probably had his briefings.

“He was the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message.

“He (CDS) said to me, that it was the President that asked him to call. I don’t have a report to say. We haven’t spoken.”

Up till the time of filing this report, Lagos is still boiling while it is uncertain if the president eventually returned the call made to him by the Lagos State governor.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Fulani terrorists sack Delta, Plateau, Kogi communities

Editor

Nasarawa gov faults RMFAC sharing formula, seeks review

Editor

We’ve no $200m to settle Sunrise over Mambilla, Buhari tells Malami

Editor

No time to politicise Covid-19, Buhari tells Kano politicians

Editor

Banning Journalists for Life: Izunwanne lashes at Gov Umahi

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Convoy of Abia gov's wife in fatal auto crash

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Buhari plotting to remove Saraki a�� Sen Misau

Editor

Troops kill several terrorists, rescue 241 in North-East

Editor

Police arrest 3 brothers for kidnap, killing of mother of 5

Editor

COVID-19: FG Abandoned S/East on Palliatives – SERG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More