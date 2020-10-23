Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

…Appeals for calm; says you don’t destroy your house because you are angry

Engr. Chris Emeka Azubogu has bemoaned the spate of violence that erupted in parts of Anambra state which has regrettably led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in the affected areas, including parts of the federal constituency he represents.

In a statement released through his media office this morning, the federal lawmaker, who likened the reported destruction of lives and properties by citizens to someone destroying his or her home in exhibition of anger’, appealed for calm, especially now that government, at various levels, have expressed preparedness to address key demands raised by #EndSars protesters.*

“I am not comfortable with the spate of violence that erupted in parts of Anambra State in the last two days. We cannot classify wanton destruction of lives and properties as protest, or counter protest. Resorting to violence isn’t an effective means of resolving issues in any society; much more, in a republican society like Anambra state.” He said.

“What happened was akin to someone destroying his or her home because he or she is angry and I am deeply worried. Worried because some of the orgy of violence happened within my federal constituency hitherto known for her peaceful disposition and effective internal conflict resolution mechanisms bereft of violence” he further stated.

Recalling his earlier appeal to victims of Police/SARS brutality in the state to take advantage of the newly inaugurated Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Anambra state government to present their cases, Azubogu explained that the Panel was established to probe extrajudicial killings and other injustices meted to victims by the police.

“Let me reiterate my earlier charge to victims of police brutality in our dear state to please take advantage of the judicial panel of inquiry recently set up by the Anambra State government to probe Police/SARS brutality and extrajudicial killings to ventilate their misgivings. The establishment of the panel is part of efforts to resolve most of the issues raised by the #EndSars protesters”, he said.

Continuing, Azubogu passionately appealed to all in leadership positions across the state, beginning with parents at the home front, community and religious leaders, etc to please stand up to the situation and be part of concerted efforts to restore peace in the state.

Concluding, Engr. Azubogu who represents Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency in the House of Representatives urged Ndi Anambra generally to see the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state as part of genuine efforts by the authorities to curtail violence and calm the situation.

