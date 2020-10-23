32 C
Abuja
#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already – Group

*Asks donors to stop donating further

*Asks the youth to avoid street protests

By Ralph Christopher

A feminist coalition, a group instrumental to the formation of Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement, has encouraged young Nigerians to stay home and follow any curfews that may be in place in their states.

The coalition says it received almost $400,000 (£306,000) in donations from around the world. Most of it has not yet been spent.

It plans to divide the rest of the money towards #EndSARS medical and legal aid, as well as to victims of police brutality and their families.

The group says it will no longer be taking donations for the protests.

The development will be seen by many as a mark of the end of a wave of protests, which had shaken Nigeria to its core.

The announcement was made five hours after President Muhammadu Buhari warned Nigeria’s youth to stop the protests – saying that to do otherwise would undermine national security, and would not be tolerated.

In a separate statement, the US Mission in Nigeria said it met Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday where it raised concerns about ongoing violence in Nigeria.

It also condemned the use of excessive force by Nigeria’s army, who shot unarmed demonstrators in Lagos on Tuesday.

The army had previously denied reports of shooting at protesters as “fake news”. BBC

