32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ganduje Presents 2021 appropriation billl Monday

#EndSARS: Incompetent appointees exposing Buhari to unfair criticisms…

*#EndSARS Fake News: Nigerians in Diaspora seek withdrawal…

CEHRD want an end to police brutality, corruption…

#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already –…

#ENDSARS: Ijaw group demands justice for youths killed…

UNESCO trains campus radio producers on migration quality…

ASPI propagandists’ rank hypocrisy exposed!

Clive Hamilton’s anti-China claims riddled with deceit

UN at 75: Secretary-General Guterres calls for global…

News

NAF organises 2-day medical outreach in Gombe

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce has commenced a 2-day Medical Outreach for its host communities in the Akko-Gona Emirate of Gombe State.

This came barely 2 months after the establishment and groundbreaking ceremony of the 203 Combat Reconnaissance Group (203 CRG) Gombe.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola
Director of Public Relations & Information Nigerian Air Force, said in a press release that the free medical services, which commenced today, 22 October 2020, is an initiative of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He said it is “aimed at enhancing good civil-military relations between the NAF and its host communities and also a show of gratitude for their hospitality to the Service.

“Free healthcare services that would be provided during the Medical Outreach include health education and counseling, dental screening, visual acuity checks and provision of prescription eyeglasses, basic laboratory screening as well as provision of free medications and insecticide-treated mosquito nets, amongst others.

He said that the Special Guest of Honour, Governor of Gombe State was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau.

The governor “appreciated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support towards enhancing the operational effectiveness and welfare of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in spite of current economic realities.

“He noted that the conduct of the Medical Outreach less than two months after the ground breaking ceremony of 203 CRG in the State, was evidence of NAF’s commitment to not only enhancing security in the State but also touching the lives and winning the hearts and minds of its host communities. He urged members of the host communities to avail themselves of the opportunity, while pleading for their continued cooperation for the success not only of the outreach but also for peaceful, mutually-beneficial relationship with the Service. While assuring the NAF of the continued support of Gombe State Government, the SGOH expressed delight that over 3,000 persons would benefit from the qualitative medical services that would be provided during the outreach.

“Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, stated that the NAF, under the able leadership of the CAS, had continued to prioritize the provision of healthcare and other humanitarian services to its host communities and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) across the country. He noted that the 2-Day Medical Outreach was being conducted in consonance with this commitment in order to address the healthcare needs of over 3,000 members of the host communities of the 203 CRG, who ordinarily might not be able to afford such qualitative services. This, he said, was part of the current NAF Administration’s policy thrust of giving back to its host communities.

“Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, who trooped out in their large numbers, Bello Hassan, Village Head of Jalingo-Akko, thanked the NAF for the gesture, which he described as timely considering the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Other beneficiaries equally expressed their profound appreciation to the CAS for the commendable initiative.

“The flag-off ceremony was witnessed by the Emir of Gona, Alhaji Umar Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Lawanti District Head, Alhaji Lamido Abdulsalam, as well as Heads of Districts and Villages in Akko-Gona Emirate, amongst other dignitaries.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ganduje rules out establishment of regional security outfit

Editor

GGW programme to improve over 20 million lives by 2030 – Bukar Hassan

Editor

Stakeholders advocate transparency, Equitable participation in oil, gas sector

Editor

Igala Traditional Council announces demise of Attah Igala

Editor

COVID-19: New Plateau CP urges personnel to be polite, firm in enforcing guidelines

Editor

APC govs rally support for Zulum to end Boko Haram in North-east

Editor

Curtail Gwarzo’s Bragging Rights, Excesses At FIIRO, CSO Cries Out To FG

Editor

Coronavirus: ECOWAS orders staff to work from home

Editor

Ubah, Anambra Progressives commissions Isolation Center at NAUTH today

Editor

ERA, others slam NOSDRA on poor monitoring of Ogoni cleanup

Editor

Training: NSCDC to partner with Hunters Group of Nigeria

Editor

African Govts must target informal sector to reduce budget deficits -FIRS boss

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More