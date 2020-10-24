Don’t test the will of the nation, IGP warns trouble makers, looters

…Orders AIGS, CPs others to mobilise, take charge

By Hassan Zaggi

Following the spate of destruction and looting of property in recent days, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned hoodlums and trouble makers not to test the collective will of the nation by causing any further breakdown of law and order.

He, has, however, ordered top officers of the Force to take charge and reclaim the public space.

In a statement on Saturday, signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP warned that enough is enough of such criminal actions.

While noting that enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence which have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and ware houses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country, the IGP further directs the Police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage.

While ordering all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit, to mobilise and be in charge of the public space, the IGP insisted that wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property must not be tolerated in all parts of the country.

He enjoined all law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements.

He further called for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.