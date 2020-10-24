EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

31 C
By Hassan Zaggi

The House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to develop an all-inclusive approach at ensuring immediate end of the violence occasioned by the EndSARS protests, improve police service delivery, rebuilding trust and public confidence and respect for human rights.

It also applauded the IGP for the way the Nigeria Police Force managed the EndSARS protests across the country.

The members of the committee, led by their Chairman, Usman Bello Kumo, stated this during an oversight visit to the Force Headquarters, in Abuja, on Friday.

The visit was to assess and proffer advice on the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force and efforts at restoring normalcy to areas affected by violence arising from the ENDSARS protests in some parts of the country.

The members of the Committee, however, commiserated with the IGP over the loss of police personnel who died during the crisis and promised to work with the Force to ensure an enabling environment for optimal performance by the police.

They called on other stakeholders including parents, guardians, online influencers, youth leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders to work with the police and government to bring an end to the carnage in all parts of the country.

Speaking, the IGP reiterated that the Force has commenced comprehensive Internal Review and Evaluation of circumstances that led to the ENDSARS protests and the violence, fatalities and damage to critical infrastructure that emanated therefrom.

He further unveiled to the Committee the efforts made so far by the Force to restore normalcy and prevent future occurrence such ugly incident.

According to the IGP, some of the steps so far taken include strengthening the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Force, training of the newly formed Tactical Squad, debriefing and psychological/medical examination for operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and general improvement of police-citizen relationship, etc.

The IGP reassured that the Force is committed to Police Reforms and ensuring a safe and secured environment for all to live and thrive devoid of any violation of their fundamental human rights.

