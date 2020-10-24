31 C
News

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

…As NASSLAF inaugurates new Exco

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA), Arch Ojo Amos Olatunde , has condemned in strongest terms , burglary act recently carried out by a legislative aide in the National Assembly .

The CNA who made the condemnation in Abuja Friday during the inauguration ceremony of newly elected executives of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum ( NASSLAF) , tasked the new executives to fish out bad eggs among them .

“It is sad to note the ugly incident that occurred recently , when a legislative Aide was caught breaking into the office of a Lawmaker .

“What would have prompted such regrettable incident? There is the need for this newly elected executives to be vigilant by flushing out any bad eggs amongst you ” , he said .

He also admonished the executive to run welfare – driven Unionism and not confrontational one against the management in any way , since accordimg to him, most of their outstanding demands , were met within his first 28 days in office as Clerk to the National Assembly .

His words : This EXCO must be guided that Unionism is all about welfare of all and sundry .

“Union matters must witness a new dawn and turn, which must be separated from the ugly past.

“I am proud and elated to state that under my watch , we have fulfilled the promise of the ‘ First 28 Days’ , and we are resolved to make sure that not only all statutory claims of Legislative Aides are promptly paid ,but training programmes are pursued to logical conclusions”.

The President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan who was represented by the Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice ( APC Ondo North) , also tasked the newly inaugurated EXCO to make NASSLAF the required lubricant of the operational engine of the Federal lawmakers .

In his inauguration speech , the Chairman of NASSLAF, Alhaji Salisu Zuru , promised to run an EXCO and Union that will not be confrontational to the management of the National Assembly at all levels but collaborative .

“As a Union, we intend to run an inclusive administration . We shall ensure collaborative synergy with relevant stakeholders like the National Assembly Service Commission , National Assembly Management and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS).

“History has taught us that constructive engagement achieves results , more than unnecessary grandstanding and confrontation “, he said .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

