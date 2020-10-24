The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people to carry forward spirit of ‘War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea’

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the Chinese people to learn from the spirit demonstrated in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. Speaking at a ceremony to mark seventy years since China’s involvement in the war, he said China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its territory. Wu Guoxiu has more from the meeting in Beijing.

Paying tribute to the 190-thousand Chinese soldiers who lost their lives on the Korean Peninsula seventy years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping says it is through their sacrifice that the independence of the newly established People’s Republic of China was safeguarded.

XI JINPING Chinese President “The imperialists no longer dare attempt to invade New China by force. New China has truly gained a firm foothold. This battle brought safety and peace to our homeland, and fully demonstrated the steel will of the Chinese people, who do not fear violence.”

In June 1950, US-led UN forces quickly pushed beyond the Yalu River, right up to the northeastern border of China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

When the DPRK requested China’s help, Beijing sent the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army to the Korean Peninsula to help its neighbor and protect its own national security. Seventy years later, some of the veterans of that war sat in the front row in the meeting.

The Chinese leader said the sacrifices made by the Chinese soldiers and everyone else who contributed to the war effort will never be forgotten. He called on the Chinese people to carry forward the spirit demonstrated in the war.

XI JINPING Chinese President “The road ahead will not be smooth. We have to bear in mind the hard journey and great victory of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. We should have the courage to fight, be good at fighting, keep moving forward despite difficulties, and forge ahead with perseverance, so as to push forward the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.”

Seventy years ago, the Chinese army was mainly infantry based. Now China has a modern army with different branches and departments. President Xi stressed the need to keep building a strong military to defend the nation. He said the Chinese army is a force in defence of world peace. But he warned China will never allow any force to violate its sovereignty.

XI JINPING Chinese President “China never seek hegemony or expansion and firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics. We will never allow our national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined. We’ll never allow any forces to violate or separate our sacred territory. If a situation this serious ever happens, the Chinese people will absolutely meet it with head-on blows!”

Looking to the world, President Xi said trying to blackmail and pressure other countries leads nowhere. He said the Chinese nation will never cower before threats, or be subdued by suppression. He added China is ready to work with the world’s people to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

WU GUOXIU Beijing “The event has invited both veterans and students. Seventy years ago, some of the soldiers who went to the battlefield were in their teens. Today’s event has been aimed at respecting history and strengthening patriotism. Wu Guoxiu, CGTN, Beijing.”