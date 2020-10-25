EndSARS: Nigerian youths urged to quit violence, appreciate PMB’s magnanimity*

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has urged youths in the country to quit the #EndSARS violence and embrace the generous and kind-heartedness of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a town hall meeting with the theme: ‘Consensus Building for National Unity, Peace, Cohesion and Confidence in the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,’ in Abuja on Saturday, CALSER said the youths succeeded in driving home their demands and got the attention of the president, but using violence as a means of protests became unfortunate .

According to Princess Ajibola, now is time for fellow youths to celebrate this remarkable feat achieved through the “instrumentality of our voices”.

Ajibola statement adds that ” We must not fail to admit that indeed the agitations were genuine, as the youths didn’t act outside the constitutional rights of freedom of association and expression as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“To think that the youths drove home their demands in a more peaceful manner is indicative of the fact that we are all burning with a passion to succeed. This much was evident in the oneness of our voices and the determination with which the peaceful protests were conducted.

“To say we have achieved success would be an understatement. We have made a very valid point that has elicited a great response from the government that resulted in the disbandment of the notorious SARS by the Inspector General of Police.

“The government has also gone further to institute processes towards the compensation of the victims of the viciousness of SARS on the bulk of Nigerian youth’s across the country. This is a great victory for the teeming youths in the country. The March4Nigeria Town Hall Meeting should serve as the avenue for us to roll out the drums in celebration for this remarkable feat that we have achieved through the instrumentality of our voices”.

Ajibola on behalf of CALSER, however, appealed to the youths to leave now the ovation is loudest.

She noted that, ” we must not allow some unscrupulous elements to take undue advantage to perpetrate violence in the country, adding that the recent events in the country indicate so”.

She further called on the youths to appreciate the noble efforts of President Buhari who according to the centre has proven to be a father figure to all.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves all the commendation for the promptness with which he acceded to our demands. He has proven that he is a true democrat that is receptive to ideas towards making Nigeria great,” she said.

“I make bold to say that in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria, there hasn’t been a president that has tremendous regards and respect for the teeming youths of our great country since he assumed leadership of the country in 2015.

“We must realize that our voices have been heard and the various steps taken by the government is quite commendable. I know for a fact that overtures are being made for the street protests to continue all in a bid to discredit the government.

“I want to use this medium to state in unequivocal terms that indeed the youths of Nigeria have demonstrated capacity to drive home our points and to bring the government to accept our demands.

“This was made possible by the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari for standing as a father at all times, and for displaying acts of tremendous respect for the youths of our great country”.

The statement further stated that the March4Ngeria town hall meeting should indeed be used to send a strong message to those that are against the peace and progress of Nigeria that we are one indivisible and robust constituency that is bounded in love and honesty for peace to grow.