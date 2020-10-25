To vigorously carry forward the great spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to help in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

When the timeframes of China’s two centenary goals converge, to review the immortal historic contributions of the CPV, pay tribute to the CPV soldiers who wrote a splendid chapter to protect their country and set a glorious example of “the weak vanquishing the strong” in the history of human warfare, and vigorously foster the great spirit demonstrated by the CPV army in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, is of huge significance for encouraging and mobilizing the Party, the military and the people to brave thorny paths and forge ahead in the new era.

“The victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea was a victory of justice, a victory of peace and a victory of the people,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said recently.

The war, which happened 70 years ago, was forced upon the Chinese people by invading imperialism. After the U.S. repeatedly ignored the warning from the Chinese government, brazenly started the war against Korea and even attacked the territory of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government resolutely made the historic decision to resist the aggression of the U.S., aid Korea and protect its homeland, shouldering the historic mission of safeguarding peace with indomitable courage.

It was the first large regional war with international influence after the World War II. Holding high the banner of justice, the heroic CPV soldiers gallantly fought side by side with the DPRK people and army and won a great victory after two years and nine months on the battle grounds. It was a war of justice to safeguard peace and resist aggression. It carried forward the revolutionary spirit of the CPC and the army, further tested the army with cruel combats, reinforced the prestige of the PRC and the army, and created a military miracle that astonished the world.

The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea was a magnificent song of triumph that fully demonstrated the firm resolution and powerful strength of the Chinese nation to defy brutal forces and safeguard world peace. It greatly improved China’s status in the international society, encouraged the just cause of the oppressed nations and peoples around the world to pursue national independence and liberation, and made huge contribution to world peace and human progress.

Drawing experiences from history helps shaping a better future. Since the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, enormous changes have happened in China. The CPC, leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups with perseverance and strenuous efforts, has created remarkable development achievements and successfully built a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. At present, the socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and the country is also about to complete poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, embracing a prosperous future for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The world is going through unprecedented changes unseen in a century, and China is in a critical period for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The CPC is uniting the Chinese people and leading them to carry out great struggles with many new historical features. Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea calls on the country to review history and plan the future with developmental and long-term thinking, better draw experiences from history, and gather powerful strength for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea was a just war, and that was the source of power of the CPV soldiers and the fundamental reason for their victory. The war received sympathy, support and assistance from the peace-loving countries and people of the world, and the CPV army, with its just cause, finally won the victory, destroyed the plan of imperial expansion, and safeguarded the peace of Asia and even the world at large.

The Chinese people love and cherish peace. They take safeguarding world peace and opposing hegemony and power politics as their sacred responsibility. They firmly oppose resorting to threat of military force for solving international disputes, and interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs under the name of the so-called democracy, freedom and human rights.

The country will remain committed to the leadership of the CPC, socialism with Chinese characteristics, people-centered philosophy of development, and the path of peaceful development. It will stand at the right side of history and by the international justice, so as to make unremitted efforts for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and securing a great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and make greater contribution to safeguarding world peace and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, called the great spirit forged during the war a “precious spiritual wealth” that will inspire the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to overcome all difficulties and obstacles, and prevail over all enemies. The great spirit reflects the lofty ideal of the CPC and the Chinese army, demonstrates the traditional merits and characters of the Chinese nation, and showcases China’s national spirit with patriotism at its core.

The country will face all kinds of challenges and risks in its future development, as well as various barriers. It must learn from the history of the CPC, the PRC, the reform and opening-up and the socialist development, vigorously carry forward the spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, stay true to its original aspiration, remain confident in achieving victory, be ready to fight, enhance its abilities, so as to march toward its second centenary goal with firm resolution and courage to overcome all difficulties.

The victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea proves that a nation, which is awakened and dares to fight for its glory, independence and security, is undefeatable. The Chinese people will never allow anyone or any force to impose its wills upon China, change the direction of the country’s development, or hinder their efforts to create a better life.

History will prove that the historical steps of the Chinese nation toward its great rejuvenation are unstoppable.