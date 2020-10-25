Troops of Operation FIRE BALL neutralize several Bandits, destroy gun trucks, recover large cache of arms – Army

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE have crushed scores of armed bandits and recovered assorted arms and ammunition in addition to a gun truck and several other items as they commence a robust operations meant to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in the theatre.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

THE STATEMENT:

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE has commenced its robust operations meant to rout out the remnants of of Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in the theatre.

Consequently, on 21 October 2020 troops of Special Response Area Gajiram deployed at Check Point 3 under Sector 3 decisively dealt a heavy blow on BHT/ISWAP criminal elements. The eagle-eyed troops who were on alert noticed unusual vehicles tailing the convoy of vehicles conveying Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri Cosmopolitan City to Baga town in order to infiltrate own position. The troops canalized the criminals and inflicted heavy casualty on them. After the ensuing firefight 3 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized, One Gun Truck, One Anti Aircraft Gun ,One AK 47 Rifle, 3 Shells for making Improvised Explosive Device were captured. Further exploitation carried out by the resilient troops recovered additional 2 AK 47 Rifles. Troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols.



In a related development, troops of Army Super Camp Magumeri decimated several Boko Haram terrorists who attacked the location. After the fierce encounter 11Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized. Items captured from the terrorists include: One Guntruck, One Dushka gun, 2 Guntrucks and 2 Anti Aircraft Gun destroyed. The gallant troops have continued to carry out mop up operation and dominating the general with aggressive patrols and ambushes.



Similarly, On 24 October 2020 the gallant troops of Army Super Camp located at Mallam Fatori routed elements of Boko Haram/ ISWAP criminal elements who attacked their location. After the the fierce battle 2 Boko Haram terrorist were neutralized others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood of dragged casualties by the criminals were seen during exploitation. The troops captured the following: 3 AK 47 Rifles, One Light Machine Gun, 466 Rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, 24 Rounds of 7.62x51mm ammunition and One Tecno cell phone. The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are in high spirit and dominating their Area of Responsibilities with robust fighting patrols.



The troops of Operation Fire Ball under operation LAFIYA DOLE are hereby commended for the resilience, doggednes and commitment exhibited during the above encounters. They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded.

The entire populace of the North East are hereby assured of the high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria determination to finally rout the remnants the BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone.