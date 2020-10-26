24 C
Abuja
COVID-19: Nasarawa decontaminates over 700 schools

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government says it has so far decontaminated over 700 public schools in line with the Federal Government’s directive to guard against the outbreak of COVID-19 in schools.

The General Manager, Nasarawa State Environmental Protection Agency, Mallam Iliyasu Yusuf, stated this in a chat with newsmen in his office in Lafia, the state capital.

Yusuf revealed that the decontamination and disinfection exercise was carried out in two phases.

The first exercise according to him was done in August about the time the exiting classes were set to write their exams, while the second phase had 148 public primary schools across the state that had been decontaminated.

According to him there are about 147 secondary schools that are yet to be disinfected in the state.

“We in Nasarawa State in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on schools resumption and by the directives of the state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, that schools be reopened on 5th October embarked on the disinfection and decontamination of all our public schools.

“We handed the same directives to private schools proprietors, with an expectation that they will do the same, because provisions to the state ministry of environment by the state government, who released funds to the ministry for the exercise, covers only public primary and secondary school,” he said.

The General Manager also said the exercise was carried out without exception of schools in the hinterlands, which was made possible by setting up of about seven committees that supervised the fumigation exercise across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He further added that the teams will be going for supervisions of private schools to ascertain the level of compliance.

