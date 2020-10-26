30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Oritsejafor unveils strategies for overcoming effects of covid-19,…

I’ve good knowledge of Ifelodun political culture, says…

EndSARS Protest turned bloody: How Southwest governors raised…

Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

The SARS man arrests you, gives you a…

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

Carnage in Enugu: Ohanaeze Youth, others call for…

Why Nkanu Youth Assembly bestowed award of ‘Most…

*Centre’s preliminary report indicts Nigerian celebrities in #EndSARs…

CENSTLEYO Mobilizes Nnewi South youths for leadership

Features

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

EVEREST EZIHE reports that following grapevine reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State may have advanced plans to sack the 27 local government Interim Management Committees (IMC) any moment from now, fear, anxiety, suspense and confusion have engulfed the council bosses even as pressure has come on the governor and his close allies, associates, appointees and some members of the State House of Assembly lobbying seriously for the protection of their interests.

The chairmen, who had barely spent seven months in office, are largely adjudged to have performed below average based on reports the Governor read out in his last week State EXCO meeting while attributing majority woes of the state to an alleged lack of commitment activities of the council chairmen.

The AUTHORITY South-East Post in Owerri,the state capital observed that since news of the impending sack broke out, the Governor’s top political associates and aides have been subjected to an intense pressure seeking to make fresh nominees for the LG jobs if possible.

Obviously, the Party leaders and chieftains are also not left out of the fray in the scramble to make input in the nomination or appointment.

This according to Chief Michael Eze, APC stalwart in Orlu senatorial zone who spoke to The Authority South-East Post in Owerri: “It is barely 24 hours, that news went round that the Chairmen may be sacked, and this has generated tension and anxiety within government circle.

The current Chairmen, are now reaching out to ascertain if they will survive the looming sack, or if the news of their sack is real.

“Some of the Governor’s men have been besieged. Already lobbying for the replacement of the Council Chairmen in all honesty and sincerity . It is really shocking, how barely day news went round that the Chairmen will be sacked, lobbying for their replacement has begun in earnest.

“Some of the appointees, even some members of the State House of Assembly, have already began to scheme for replacements when the present Chairmen have not been officially sacked.

It will be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma in March this year solely appointed the Council Chairmen using all those who coordinated him in 2019 gubernatorial election as LGA Chairmen under his Camp Hope campaign organization, a development which did not go down well with party leaders and stakeholders in the state and local Government areas.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Prof Esimone’s wife, Dr Mrs Chinyere reveals her 21 fibroids ordeal

Editor

Innoson celebrates birthday in style

Editor

Man who hasn’t visited a doctor for 70 years shares his two top tips for staying healthy

Editor

Alleged meddling on Council Funds: VON DG dares state governors

Editor

IBILE Forum: Dosunmu tasks Lagosians on their right, harps on merit

Editor

ATCON embarks on Data protection regulation awareness, says it’ll prevent cybercrimes

Editor

Igboburuotu decries shortage of manpower in NPF, says Nigeria needs 5million personnel

Editor

There is peace in Ugbene community, say Ugbene stakeholders

Editor

Primate Ayodele unveils Warnings to the Nations 2020 Edition, speaks on CAMA Law

Editor

Nigeria’s number one historical research center ‘crimmd’ unmasks designer of Nigeria Coatof Arms as nation clocks 60

Editor

Ekiti PDP Caretaker Committee vows to ensure unity, sets to meet stakeholders

Editor

My son is rotten in SARS custody, 60 year old woman cries out

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More