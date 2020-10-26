30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Oritsejafor unveils strategies for overcoming effects of covid-19,…

I’ve good knowledge of Ifelodun political culture, says…

EndSARS Protest turned bloody: How Southwest governors raised…

Mobs raid Abuja’s largest warehouse

The SARS man arrests you, gives you a…

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

Carnage in Enugu: Ohanaeze Youth, others call for…

Why Nkanu Youth Assembly bestowed award of ‘Most…

*Centre’s preliminary report indicts Nigerian celebrities in #EndSARs…

CENSTLEYO Mobilizes Nnewi South youths for leadership

News

EndSARS: Buhari urges calm as inquiry panels begin work

*Condemns ethnicity-laced eviction notices

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his optimism that the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by state governments on #EndSARS protests would assist the nation to give justice to peaceful protesters who lost their lives, security men who were murdered and property owners whose assets were vandalized and looted in the country.

The President, who said he had all along avoided going into a debate about the Lekki Toll Gate incidents until all the facts are established, appealed to the people all over the country to maintain peace and brotherhood as the machinery of the government and the wheel of justice turn against the perpetrators of murder, arson, stealing, rape, assault and malicious damage to public and private property.
He bared his mind in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

The President advised that peace, brotherhood, and inter communal harmony are central to our ethos and urged Nigerians “not to turn against one another in hate.”
He said it is important that the police and other security agencies move everywhere to restore calm and normalcy as quickly as possible.

President Buhari said while his administration is working hard through many pragmatic ways to reduce the hardship of the millions of our unemployed, poor citizens and those whose lives have been thrown into disarray by the harsh economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he warned that resort to widespread attacks and the organized looting and plundering of public and private property in many states are inimical to public good and stand condemned.

According to the statement: “A government that has launched a massive crackdown on corruption, brought in strong laws for a decisive battle against corruption, pursues loot recovery at home and abroad, and taken strong decisions against those who thought they were above the law, will not fold its arms when an otherwise legitimate and peaceful protest is turning into free-for-all vandalism and looting.

“While the administration has, for its part, blocked so many means of looting public money in a war against corruption, it is the expectation that all civil authorities, community and religious leaders in the country must rise against the organized looting and plunder we are witnessing in parts of the country.

“Families must turn back children who bring home unaccounted goods, in the same way wives must ask their husbands to return looted items brought home.
“What is more, is that criminal actions as we have so far witnessed can weaken and erode the confidence of our people and that of foreign businesses in investing in the economy.
“Looting and vandalism will hurt trade and investment growth in our country, both large and small industries, as well as our hardworking people in the informal sectors of the economy.

“These incidents do not reflect well on any society. They are wrong and condemnable and should not be supported by reasonable members of the society.
“In line with this, President Buhari commends the decision of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to prosecute 229 suspects arrested by the police for allegedly using the #EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private property.

“As mentioned in two successive statements on the issues, the President and his administration have taken note of the grievances of the people. ‘We have heard you loud and clear’, he said, and has shown a clear determination to take all necessary measures to address the complaints. The violence must stop”, said Shehu.

President Buhari also condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups asking Nigerians to take pride in the fact that our diverse people have been living with one another in harmony for ages.

“The right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional right and will be defended by the government,” the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police station burnt in Nnewi

Editor

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained support

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER backs FG on investigation of Boko Haram sponsors, fingers INGOs*

Editor

ENUGU AIRPORT: BUHARI DESERVES COMMENDATION – KALU

Editor

Terrorists Suffer More Defeat as Army Sustain Clearance Operations

Editor

Group allege planned extortion of Consumers by EEDC

Editor

Protesters, Criminals have declared war on Nigerians – Professor Bewaji  

Editor

USAID Activity Assisted a Quarter of a Million Vulnerable Nigerians Affected by the HIV Epidemic Over Five Years

Editor

Immigration commissions more command complexes at state commands to wrap up the year

Editor

*NDDC Forensic Audit: Women rally support for acting-MD, Nunieh to accomplish Presidential directive*

Editor

Rising covid-19 cases in Abia worries Sen Ohuabunwa

Editor

Governor Makinde tests positive to COVID-19, says I remain in self-isolation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More