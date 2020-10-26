22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Terminal operators condemn torching of NPA Hqr, urge…

Fayemi lauds Minister on digital economy development

Danbatta visits Emir of Kano, sues for peace

NCC grants MTN, 9mobile approval for National Roaming…

CNA decries robbery in N/Assembly

ENDSARS: CP commences investigation of killings, destruction of…

Now that EndSARS protest has been hijacked, what…

EndSARS: NMA condemns violence, threat to life

NAFDAC DG condemns looting of Kaduna office, beefs…

Stakeholders review, recommend amendment of NHAct

Sports

Former EPL referee speaks on Chelsea penalty miss against Man Utd in 0-0 draw

Former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher, has admitted Chelsea were wrongfully denied a penalty against Manchester United during their 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Gallagher feels VAR officials were under too much pressure to make a quick decision.

United was fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty in the first half, after Harry Maguire wrapped his arms around Cesar Azpilicueta, as Chelsea took a corner kick.

Referee Martin Atkinson continued to play, while a subsequent VAR check did not award a penalty to the Blues.

Gallagher, who officiated in the Premier League from 1992 to 2007, believes the VAR team of Stuart Atwell and Simon Long, cleared the incident too quickly because the ball was still in play while the decision was made.

“I think it’s solely because the ball is in play and he cleared it too quickly,” Gallagher told Premier League Productions.

“I think he looked at it, cleared it very quickly and didn’t scrutinise it.

“I think when you look at it in-depth, as we have, there’s no doubt whatsoever if Martin Atkinson is sent to the monitor I think he’d make a different decision.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ejike Ugbaoja Bags Recognition Award

Editor

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Keshi stadium to host Eagles, Leone Stars clash

Editor

Buratai flags off 5th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Editor

FCT Minister receives National Sport Festival unity torch

Editor

European Golden Shoe Award: Osimhen ranks 13th

Editor

AFCON Qualifiers: Iheanacho makes Super Eagles return

Editor

Wanyama leaves Spurs for Montreal Impact

Editor

Frequent changing of coaches affecting Super Eagles, says Taribo

Editor

Rivers United dare NFF

Editor

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

Bosso faces challenges Adamawa Utd challenges

Editor

CAF Player Awards: Ighalo miss final shortlist

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More